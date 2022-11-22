Published November 22, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has not been heavily featured in the offense of late, and he voiced his frustrations over his lack of targets after the Week 11 loss vs. the Bengals. Following the comments from Johnson, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the issue, indicating that Johnson was still a crucial component of the Steelers’ offense, via Brooke Pryor.

“Diontae is a known commodity in our group,” said Tomlin. He then proceeded to suggest that defenses have honed in on Johnson in efforts to take him out of the Steelers’ game plan. In order for Johnson to get back to his usual level of involvement, Tomlin believes that other Steelers players will need to step up and force the defense to relieve some of the pressure on Johnson.

If other Steelers players are able to step up while Johnson is tightly guarded, it’ll force the defense to make a decision on whether they want to double-team Johnson or put a body on another receiver. Until that happens, however, Johnson may be stuck dealing with his current situation, as Tomlin didn’t hint at any plans to make changes to the offense.

Kenny Pickett had the best game of his career in Week 11 against the Bengals, too, so it’s hard to imagine Tomlin will want to move away from what’s been effective. Pickett completed 25-of-42 pass attempts for 265 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. Johnson caught just four passes for 21 yards and was targeted a total of five times.

The 26-year-old has yet to score a touchdown this season, despite being active for all 10 of the Steelers’ games. His frustrations are clearly mounting, but it doesn’t seem that Tomlin will be making any sweeping changes to accommodate Diontae Johnson amid his recent quiet spell.