The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Week 15 of the 2014 NFL season with playoff aspirations firmly in their sights. Despite facing a Philadelphia Eagles team that had been dangerous throughout the season, many felt Pittsburgh could still take care of business. Instead, what transpired at Lincoln Financial Field was a performance that left Steelers fans frustrated and searching for answers. A 27-13 defeat exposed significant cracks in the team’s execution. It also raised doubts about their ability to compete when it mattered most. Sure, the loss was a collective failure. However, several key players bear the brunt of the blame.

Tough Loss

Russell Wilson struggled in this game. He managed just 128 passing yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile the ground game sputtered to 56 yards on 17 carries. Calvin Austin III was the lone bright spot in a passing attack that lacked rhythm. Philadelphia capitalized on Pittsburgh’s slow start, surging to a 17-3 lead. A costly third-quarter fumble gifted the Eagles a short field and a touchdown, sealing the Steelers' fate.

The loss extended Pittsburgh’s winless streak in Philadelphia to 10 games, dating back to 1965. Despite clinching a playoff berth due to losses by the Dolphins and Colts, the defeat highlighted the Steelers’ inconsistency. It definitely raised serious concerns heading into the postseason.

Here we'll look at the Pittsburgh Steelers personnel who are the most to blame for their Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Najee Harris had a night to forget against the Eagles. The 2021 first-round pick carried the ball six times for just 14 yards. His inefficiency stalled Pittsburgh’s offense big time. Worse, Harris fumbled a critical toss sweep from Wilson. This led to an Eagles turnover and points that put the game out of reach.

Heading into the bye, Harris was in peak form. However, the NFL’s tides change quickly. Since Week 9, he’s managed just 299 yards on 93 carries—a dismal 3.2 yards per carry. That's one of the least efficient marks in the league over that stretch.

Tackling Woes

The Steelers' tackling was abysmal. It cost them dearly. Donte Jackson was embarrassed on a critical third-down play as he lost his footing against Kenneth Gainwell. Patrick Queen fared no better. He got his ankles broken by Jalen Hurts on a scramble for a first down. These two plays were emblematic of a larger issue: missed tackles that extended drives and gave up touchdowns.

Queen’s struggles, particularly on key downs, have been a season-long problem. Jackson, meanwhile, was on track for his worst game as a Steeler. He was repeatedly beaten in coverage before exiting with an injury. His performance, like much of the secondary, was simply unacceptable.

Joey Porter Jr.

Joey Porter Jr. brings plenty of physicality to the cornerback position. That said, sometimes it’s too much for his own good. Porter’s aggressive, linebacker-like mentality has earned him a reputation for grabbing and holding receivers. This has led to a flurry of penalties this season.

His struggles were most glaring against the Bengals in Week 13, when he was flagged six times. That's a staggering total that fueled Cincinnati’s already potent offense. Against elite playoff-caliber teams, Porter’s habit of gifting free yards with holding and pass interference calls becomes a liability. Yes, his physicality is an asset when channeled correctly. However, he must develop the finesse required to avoid attracting flags. If not, his tendency to hand opponents extra opportunities could cost the Steelers when it matters most.

Coaching Missteps

The Steelers’ decision-making was baffling. Punting inside Eagles territory while down two scores with 10:40 left in the fourth quarter was a conservative, head-scratching move. Mike Tomlin’s choice essentially conceded defeat, and the offense never saw the ball again.

Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith didn’t fare any better. Pittsburgh’s offense was stagnant all night. The team converted just 3-of-10 third downs, endured five three-and-outs, and was thoroughly dominated in time of possession (40 minutes to 20). With no rhythm in the passing or running game, the Steelers were outmatched from start to finish. Against a vulnerable Ravens defense next week, they’ll need an immediate turnaround to avoid further embarrassment.

Looking Ahead

The Steelers' Week 15 loss to the Eagles was a sobering reminder that inconsistency and fundamental mistakes will doom any team, regardless of its talent or playoff aspirations. From Najee Harris' costly fumble to tackling breakdowns and questionable coaching decisions, Pittsburgh failed to deliver when it mattered most. With the postseason looming, the Steelers must regroup quickly, address their glaring issues, and rediscover their identity. The margin for error is gone, and if they hope to make noise in the playoffs, this loss must serve as a wake-up call—one that sparks urgency, accountability, and, above all, improvement.