The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 27-13 in Week 15. Although it was a tough loss for Pittsburgh, they clinched a playoff spot with other results. It was Pittsburgh's fourth loss of the season against a tough Eagles team without their top receiver George Pickens. Mike Tomlin says there is no reason for the Steelers or fans to panic.

Expand Tweet

“It's a loss. I mean, let's not get dramatic,” Tomlin said, per Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh.

There have not been many losses in Pittsburgh this year. With just four losses on the season, they are in a great position to make a deep playoff run. Their quarterback has been a big reason why, as Russell Wilson has undergone a career resurgence this season. This was the worst game the team has played in a long time but not a reason to panic.

The Steelers do have a bizarre schedule coming up. They have a short week this week, with a Saturday matchup with the Ravens in Week 16. And then they play on Christmas Day, a Wednesday, against the Chiefs. While this is just one loss, Baltimore's win over the Giants closes the gap in the AFC North. Is there reason for concern in the Steel City?

The Steelers can separate in the division race with a win on Saturday

The Ravens smoked the Giants, coming out of their bye flying on offense. Lamar Jackson picked up five more touchdowns, their defense was solid, and they moved to 9-5. They are just one game behind the Steelers because of Pittsburgh's win in Week 11. They've kept the gap manageable leading to this important matchup.

The Steelers were dealt among the worst injuries they could be dealt on Sunday. TJ Watt left the game with what Tomlin is calling a “low-ankle sprain.” The next 11 days are the most important of Pittsburgh's season and they need their best player for the whole thing. Their defense was still solid despite a hobbled Watt, but not enough to pick up the win.

Tomlin is right that there should not be dramatic conclusions about the Steelers' season because of this loss. They are in the playoffs, in great shape to win the division, and exceeding expectations. But a loss on Saturday would cause some panic for the team, as the Ravens would be tied for the lead with the Chiefs looming just four days later.