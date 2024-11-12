Following the Pittsburgh Steelers' triumphant win over the Washington Commanders, linebacker Alex Highsmith's father provided a crucial update after his son suffered a potentially serious injury.

Unfortunately, this is the second time that Highsmith will miss time this season. He missed three weeks with a groin injury. Highsmith will be replaced in the starting lineup by either Nick Herbig or Preston Smith.

Luckily, Russell Wilson stayed undefeated as the starter in the comeback win against the Commanders. Regardless of the offensive production by Pittsburgh, the defensive line will miss Highsmith. He is third on the team with 10 quarterback hits despite only playing six games this season.

Highsmith was injured while pursuing Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels late in the second half. He was replaced in the lineup by Smith, who made his Steelers debut after being traded from the Green Bay Packers prior to Tuesday's deadline.

The Steelers have struggled to have a healthy outside linebacker group. Highsmith has missed three games, while Herbig has been out since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury against the Dallas Cowboys. Although one is replacing the other, the position has been thin all season.

Steelers can make noise despite the Alex Highsmith injury

The Steelers are 7-2 and have a half-game advantage over the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North. Luckily for both teams, they'll square off in Week 11 in Pittsburgh.

While they'll be without Highsmith due to his injury, history could repeat itself. Since October 2019, they're 3-1 against Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson. They've made life difficult for him due to the Steelers' tenacious defense, both on the inside and outside.

However, this season appears to showcase a different Jackson. He's been the same threat on the ground, but the passing game has improved drastically.

Jackson had the best fourth quarter of his career in a comeback win against the Cincinnati Bengals, not to mention, he leads the NFL in touchdowns (24) while only having two interceptions. Although the Steelers have been Jackson's kryptonite, this year could be different.

Regardless, there's much at stake for both teams. A Steelers win could have them remaining first in the AFC North. For the Ravens, a loss could result in a descent from the current Wild Card standings.

On the contrary, a Pittsburgh loss could shake up the entire division and the conference. Without Highsmith, they'll lose extra speed on the outside. However, the Steelers will make it work as they have all season, considering they have the No. 2 defense in the league.