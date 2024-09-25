After a 3-0 start for the Pittsburgh Steelers including another win from QB1 Justin Fields against the Los Angeles Chargers, there have still been some questions involving the offense. While it seems that the Steelers could be approaching more time for Fields amidst Russell Wilson's injury, wide receiver Calvin Austin III makes a claim of why the offense is different compared to last season.

“No panic” in Steelers offense per Calvin Austin III

In an interview with Mike Florio of NBC Sports, he would ask Austin the same question of what changed between this season and the last. Austin would describe the unit composing with “no panic” in 2024 compared to last season even when they start fast or slow.

“I would say . . . it’s really no panic with anything in any situation,” Austin said. “Whether we start off slow or not . . . there’s been no panic and I feel just like that’s the biggest thing.”

Pittsburgh's offense has not been that dynamic this season through three games as the most they have scored is 20 points which was in last Sunday's win over the Chargers. On the other hand, the team has been playing exceptionally in terms of complimentary football which has been a staple under head coach Mike Tomlin.

While it remains to be seen how the Steelers will play possibly without injured running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, it won't stop the improved communication the team has. The same sentiments were echoed by Austin who said that the “no panic” is mostly because of the improved understanding of the rest of the team.

“It used to be a lot of you know looking around and searching but I feel like now it’s no panic,” Austin said. “We got the answers. It’s just about we go over, and we look at the iPad, clean up what we got to clean up. We talk about what plans we like next and we go out and we execute. It’s simple, you know?”

Calvin Austin points to Arthur Smith as bringing change to Steelers

Another new aspect of the season is the offensive coordinator role which was Matt Canada in 2023 as the Steelers have filled with former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith in 2024. While Austin points to everybody as being the catalyst for change within Pittsburgh, but specifically mentions Smith as being the main factor that has contributed to the change he is seeing.

“It’s everybody I would say, but definitely Coach [Arthur] Smith,” Austin said. “He always comes, in checks in with us after each drive, what we like, what we don’t like, what we’ve been seeing. The quarterbacks, Justin [Fields], Russ [Wilson], Kyle [Allen], they always do a good job of just communicating to us and talking to us, so that definitely goes a long way.”

Austin has been looking for some consistency this season in the offense as so far in total, he has three catches for 108 yards to go along with one touchdown reception, averaging 18 yards per catch. Still, he has been one of many on the team to see the change between the Steelers which looks to continue their winning ways.

Pittsburgh looks to continue their hot start to the season at 3-0 when they face the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday, likely under quarterback Justin Fields.