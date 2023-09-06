The Pittsburgh Steelers are set for what could be an exciting season with Kenny Pickett at the helm of the offense and George Pickens primed for a breakout season. Pickens has been getting hype from all corners of the NFL, including most recently from a former Keystone State All-Pro.

Coach Mike Tomlin revealed the T.J. Watt reason the team is prepping for Nick Bosa in Week One vs. the 49ers. Pickett was hit with a huge honor ahead of Week Two.

According to LeSean McCoy, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles, Pickens has a chance to become the best receiver in the NFL.

“It's called faith. I have faith in Kenny Pickett,” McCoy said. “Everybody's talking about the difference from last year to this year…George Pickens will be one of the best receivers this league has seen in years.”

Pickens is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. He had over 800 yards receiving last season for the Steelers and four touchdowns with a long reception of 42 yards.

His quarterback Pickett meanwhile threw for nearly 2,500 yards to go along with just seven touchdowns and nine interceptions on the season. If Pickett can get the ball to the former Bulldogs standout more often while also keeping the rest of the offense involved, the Steelers could surprise.

Former Packers wide receiver James Jones echoed McCoy's sentiments. He is a big fan of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and believes the team has what it takes to win big, especially with TJ Watt in the fold as a terrorizing pass rusher.

“I agree with [McCoy] and the main thing I agree with him with is I'm a believer in Coach Tomlin, right? You add Coach Tomlin with TJ Watt. They don't lose. They do not lose football games with TJ Watt.”