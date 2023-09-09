The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have a team that is capable of significant growth this season. Not only do the Steelers have one of the most dangerous and hard hitting defensive teams in the NFL, they have a quarterback in Kenny Pickett who appears to be ready to step up his production in his second year in the NFL.

The Steelers face tremendous competition in the AFC, and that could keep them from becoming a playoff team this season. The AFC North looks particularly dangerous with the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow as favorites while the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson are close behind.

However, Hall of Fame quarterback Phil Simms looks at Pickett and sees a quarterback who is capable of making the big throws and leading his team successfully.

“Listen, the AFC is loaded with good quarterbacks. Now, we got another one. I think he’s going to be really good.

“Kenny Pickett doesn’t miss ’em. He is a passer of the football who has the ability to throw it harder when he needs to. That’s the other thing I saw in the last 6-8 games last year. I was like, ‘Oh my god, he’s just letting it go.’ You can see him growing into the position.”

The Steelers and Pickett face a major test in Week 1 of the NFL season. The San Francisco 49ers travel to Pittsburgh, and they are expected to serve as the primary competition for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC this season.

If Kenny Pickett can stand up to Nick Bosa and the intense 49ers pass rush, he will go a long way towards living up to Simms' prediction.