Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is returning to full practice this week and saying he is ready to go. The pressure is ramping up on Steelers quarterback Justin Fields to defend his starting job. There is a decent chance that Wilson will be active on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. If Fields makes a bad play or two or has another slow first half, he could be pulled in favor of Wilson. However, not everybody thinks that way. Some don’t think Fields’ job should be at risk at all. Former league MVP Cam Newton can be counted firmly among that group.

“Honestly, use Russell Wilson as trade value,” Newton said. “The fact that the Miami Dolphins haven’t reached out to Pittsburgh is beyond me, especially with that specific situation at this particular point in time. I think we’ve seen enough in Pittsburgh to really crown Justin Fields, and they’ve said it without really saying it. The whole morale of the team is that guys are fighting for him. They’re playing for him. And I don’t know, it’s probably in too deep for Russell Wilson at the end of the day.”

One of the big things the Steelers needed from their quarterback this year, besides his actual play on the field, was the ability to lead the young group. To Fields’ credit, it seems his teammates have rallied around him. A 3-0 start to the season usually helps, with Newton calling them “quality wins.” But now the Steelers are on the verge of a three-game losing streak. So, they might not be too quick to move on from Wilson.

Should the Steelers trade Russell Wilson?

Wilson has yet to play for the Steelers this season because he sustained a calf injury in training camp. In the offseason, Fields was acquired in a trade for a late-round pick with the Chicago Bears. It's allowed Fields to lead Pittsburgh to a 3-0 start, leaving many wondering if Wilson is a trade option.

Trading Russell Wilson could make a lot of sense, but the Steelers must find a willing trade partner. The Miami Dolphins or the Raiders would seem like the two most logical destinations since both teams need a quarterback.

The nice thing is that practically no financial ramifications are involved in any trade with Wilson. The Denver Broncos are paying him $38 million this season, and his contract with the Steelers is for only $1.2 million, which is guaranteed. Given the importance of Wilson's position and the low cost, trading for him might make even more sense for teams in need.