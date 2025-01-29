For the 10th time in his career, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has made the Pro Bowl, and his wife, Ciara, is thrilled.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share her excitement. Ciara reposted the Steelers' Instagram post about Wilson's Pro Bowl nod with 12 black and yellow hearts (six black, six yellow).

Additionally, Wilson reacted to the news as well on X, formerly Twitter. He quote-posted the Steelers' post about the news, responding, “God is Good!!! 10th Pro Bowl.”

Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, is an acclaimed R&B singer. She has released seven studio albums to date. They have been married since 2016.

Steelers' Russell Wilson joins elite company with 10th Pro Bowl nod

It is an impressive feat accomplished by Wilson. He joins elite company as the seventh quarterback to be named to 10 or more Pro Bowls. Tom Brady leads the way with 15 Pro Bowls to his name.

Peyton Manning is in second-place with 14 Pro Bowl nods. Drew Brees and Brett Farve are right behind him with 13 and 11 nods, respectively. Aaron Rodgers and Johnny Unitas both have 10 Pro Bowls to their name.

Wilson has been a fixture of the Pro Bowl since his career started in 2012. He made the annual event as a rookie, and he would be named to the next three as well.

He then made five straight Pro Bowls from 2017-21 in his final years with the Seattle Seahawks. After missing the Pro Bowl while with the Denver Broncos, he made it in his first season as a Steeler.

His 2024 season

In the 2024 offseason, Wilson signed with the Steelers after playing for the Seahawks and Broncos. He started as the backup to Justin Fields, who was also brought in during the offseason.

He made his first start on October 20, 2024, against the New York Jets in a winning effort. Wilson threw for 264 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in his first start as the Steelers' starter.

After winning his first four starts with the Steelers, Wilson went on a skid. They lost their last four games of the regular season, including a Christmas Day game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

They still made the playoffs with a 10-7 record. Wilson and the Steelers lost to their division rival Baltimore Ravens, 28-14. Wilson played well, throwing 270 yards and two touchdowns, and did not record a turnover.

However, the Ravens overcame the Steelers. Lamar Jackson threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns. However, Derrick Henry led the way with 186 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

After being drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Wilson led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory. They dominated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 48, 43-8. He had a lot of success with the team. They made Super Bowl 49 as well, losing to the New England Patriots.

So far in his career, Wilson has thrown for 46,135 yards, 350 touchdowns, and 111 interceptions. His career passer rating is an astounding 99.8. He has also rushed for over 5,400 yards and 31 touchdowns in his career.

Wilson looks to continue playing in 2025. Whether it is with the Steelers or another team remains to be seen.