Celebrity marriages don’t always make it in Hollywood. The glitz and the glam can cause a strain on the relationship in ways they might not catch until it's too late. However, for Ciara and Russell Wilson, they are doing everything they can to make sure that doesn't happen.

In conversation with Summer Walker on Over It Radio, Ciara revealed how they make sure to stay present in their marriage.

“I would say communication rules a nation. What I will give my husband a lot of credit for is that he can communicate really well. And I think maybe it's the quarterback in him because he's big on leadership, big on teamwork, big on being together,” said the singer.

While many times Ciara said that she has her own faults like being a little “stubborn” each of them have their main goal in mind when trying to rectify an issue in their relationship.

“I really feel grateful for our ability to communicate with each other. Because I feel like there's nothing I can't go to him about,” she explained. “And even if we have to find our way through it in the conversation, I feel very confident we're going to make it on the other side.”

Ciara and Wilson got married in 2016 also have three children together: Sienna Princess, 7, Win Harrison, 4, Amora Princess, 1. The “Oh” singer also has a son with her ex-fiance, rapper Future, and is 10 years old. The singer said that while they have a lot going on with raising their children, they always find time for one another.

“We have our precious babies and that's a lot. And plus me, doing everything that I'm trying to do every day. Grinding and the hustle. And then he's also doing his thing and grinding. And I think sometimes you can get monotonous if you don't look up and pay attention. And so we are very committed to date night,” Ciara said.

Date nights are a must in their relationship and they have dedicated Fridays for them to spend some quality time with one another.

“I feel, like, the beginning feelings all over every time, getting cute for him and he comes out looking cute and looking sexy,” she says. “But that's fun. It helps us to keep things fresh.”