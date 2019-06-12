The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping for a big bounce-back season in 2019, and David DeCastro will be a big part of that. The Steelers had an undeniably disappointing campaign last year, as the drama surrounding Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown plagued the team.

Both Brown and Bell are gone now, and all offseason current Steelers players have indicated it might be addition by subtraction. Various players have said they’re happy to just be focusing on football again, and things are quiet in Pittsburgh for the first time in a while.

DeCastro, a starting guard, indicated recently the team is more locked in, per Alan Saunders of Steelersnow.com.

“I think everyone is on the same page, more team oriented, and that’s the first step,” DeCastro said. “Ben’s always been a great leader to me and I’m excited to play with a guy like that. I have a ton of respect for him. How could you not? He’s one of those guys that you get in the huddle with, he brings you up, because he’s so competitive. I’m just looking forward to getting back on the field with him.”

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently admitted he wasn’t the leader he needed to be at times last season, so it’s good to hear his offensive line still fully believes in him.

DeCastro insisted that the team is turning the page from the Brown and Bell era, saying “I think things have changed pretty well around here,” DeCastro said. “Just coming back and seeing it and talking to people, I’m excited, I really am, to just play football.”

That’s music to the ears of Steelers fans. For the first time in recent memory, the Steelers are actually flying a bit under the radar in the division behind the Browns and Ravens. That might be just the way they want it, and they should be dangerous in 2019.