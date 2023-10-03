The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been a nightmare through the first four weeks of the season, and it doesn't help that Diontae Johnson has been injured. Now, Kenny Pickett's status is up in the air after suffering a bone bruise. With a flurry of injuries across the roster, the Steelers are signing former Detroit Lions and New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims to the practice squad, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

‘The #Steelers are signing WR Denzel Mims to the practice squad, source says. The former second-round pick of the #Jets joins Pittsburgh as he works his way back from an ankle injury suffered while with the #Lions in camp'

Mims asked for a trade from the Jets in the offseason after seeing his role diminish, and he was sent to the Lions. However, he was later waived after suffering an injury, and now he heads to Pittsburgh in hopes of turning his career around. In another move, the Steelers added another former Lions player, offensive tackle Obinna Eze, to the practice squad (h/t Jordan Schultz).

Mims was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. ut has had a difficult time in the NFL. He has a total of 42 receptions for 676 yards with zero touchdowns, and he caught just 19 passes in the last two seasons combined with the Jets, which prompted him to ask to be traded away.

It remains to be seen if the Steelers plan on activating Mims anytime soon and what his role would look like, but first he has to fully recover from the injury he suffered with the Lions.