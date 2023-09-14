It's been a rough week for the Pittsburgh Steelers after they endured a 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The loss was even worse for Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who sustained a hamstring injury.

The Steelers had a tough day versus the 49ers offensively, outside a touchdown drive at the end of the first half. When Johnson finally broke free in the second half on a 26 yard catch, he injured his hamstring.

“I just put my foot in the ground,” Johnson said. “Fluke incident, it just gave out on me. I can't do nothing about that,” via ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

“It sucks,” Johnson said Thursday. “It's the first game, didn't get to really do what I wanted to do out there, but it's frustrating,”

The injury was a bummer for Johnson, who is officially out for Monday night's game versus the Cleveland Browns and is expected to miss several weeks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The loss will certainly impact the Steelers offense as well. Though their offense appeared mostly nonexistent versus the 49ers, it won't help to have Diontae Johnson out when they face the Browns, who just pummeled the Bengals and limited all their receivers to less than 40 receiving yards. With Johnson gone, the Browns defensive backs will have each fewer threats to defend.

Johnson was the leading receiver for the Steelers last season, putting up 882 receiving yards on 86 receptions. With Johnson out, second-year receiver Calvin Austin III is expected to fill in and see a bigger role. The Steelers will also look for fellow second-year WR George Pickens to step up amid Johnson's injury.