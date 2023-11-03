The Pittsburgh Steelers took their Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans down to the wire, and fans were going through plenty of emotions.

It got a little too close for comfort down the stretch (especially after one penalty in particular.) But the Pittsburgh Steelers sealed a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in Week 9, improving to 5-3.

There was little margin for error as the game wound down. QB Will Levis drove the Titans offense inside the Steelers' red zone in the game's final moments. On a third-and-five from the Pittsburgh 19 yard-line, Levis took his shot into the end zone.

Luckily for Steelers fans, linebacker Kwon Alexander was all over the throw. The veteran made a leaping grab as he fell backwards into the end zone for a safety, clinching the win for the black and gold.

Naturally, a whole range of emotions played out as the game neared its end with the Steelers clinging to a four-point lead.

Some fans took a sensible beat, making sure there was “NO FLAG?! NO FLAG?!” before celebrating the win on X, formerly known as Twitter.

There was an acknowledgement that Pittsburgh signing the veteran Alexander during training camp was looking “better and better” from ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

One fan channeled his inner Diontae Johnson, boasting that the Steelers “BEAT(S) THE TITANS AND REFS.”

For some, the win came not with jubilation, but something closer to relief. “Thank you Kwon, my heart couldn't take one more play,” while another fan sighed that it is “Never easy with this team. But it's a win.”

What would a dramatic win be without rubbing it in the opposition's face just a little bit? “whew…Vrabel must absolutely hate seeing “@ PIT” on his schedule.”

And finally, some love for the Steelers QB playing through some intense pain: “Kenny Pickett another 4th quarter comeback drive.”