Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is 'excited' about the promotion of interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is embracing Eddie Faulkner as the Steelers' new offensive coordinator. Faulkner has taken over as the interim offensive coordinator after the firing of Matt Canada. Now, Warren's running backs coach will be calling the plays and the second-year back could not be more proud.

“I feel like a grown man, watching his son grow up,” Warren said. “Obviously that's not the role, but seeing him get promoted to that role, I know he's happy, but I'm happy for him. I think that's a good spot for him and I'm excited for him,” via ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

Eddie Faulkner has been an assistant coach in college football and the NFL for over 20 years, and is finally getting his first shot as an NFL offensive coordinator. This is his fifth season with the Steelers and he's now getting promoted.

The move will not just give Warren a coach he's comfortable with calling the plays, but hopefully provide Warren with more opportunities to get the ball. Warren continues to share touches and get less than Najee Harris, despite being more effective with the ball.

On the season, Warren has 80 carries for 493 yards and three touchdown for an average of 6.2 yards per carry. He is coming off a game in which he had 129 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries for an average of 14.3 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Harris only has six more yards this season than Warren despite having 48 more carries this year. Harris has 128 carries for 499 yards and three touchdowns.