While the Steelers gave Najee Harris what we wanted with a change at offensive coordinator, the RB has yet to comment on the matter.

While some Pittsburgh Steelers players have expressed excitement about the team's appointment of Eddie Faulkner as offensive coordinator following the firing of Matt Canada, others have remained mum on the subject. Steelers' running back Najee Harris has yet to weigh in on the subject. Despite continued nudging by the team's public relations staff on Friday, Harris did not want to speak to the media via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

The recently departed Canada joined the Steelers' coaching staff in 2020. It's possible he played a significant role in the team's decision to draft the 25-year-old running back out of Alabama with the 24th overall pick in 2021. That said, Canada was not a stranger to criticism from within the Pittsburgh locker room during his tenure.

Harris has played a rather limited role in the Steelers' offense this season under Canada's leadership. He has three touchdowns the year with a team-leading 499 yards on 128 carries. That total number of carries, however, ranks just 21st in the NFL this season. It's possible Harris is concerned his limited number of carries might shrink even further as the Steelers try to get quarterback Kenny Pickett in a grove for their playoff push.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has tried to shoulder the blame for the team's offensive struggles this season and continued to do so in the wake of Canada's dismissal. Canada's firing sent shockwaves throughout the NFL, notably because of how rarely Pittsburgh fires staff members — his termination marked the first outright dismissal of a Steelers coach in 82 years.