Dwayne Haskins was killed last April after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway, and his family filed a lawsuit alleging that the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was “drugged on the night of his death as part of an alleged blackmail and robbery conspiracy,” according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

The lawsuit in question was filed in March in Broward County, FL, and lists four individuals, two restaurants, a golf driving range and a hotel as defendants connected to the conspiracy, per Pryor.

The 24-year-old was killed on Apr. 9, 2022, and the lawsuit filed by Haskins’ family alleges that the driver of the truck’s “negligent acts” were a direct cause of his death.

“It is believed that Dwayne was targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy,” attorney Rick Ellsley said in the statement. “In fact, his highly-expensive watch was stolen from him shortly before his death.”

A toxicology report concluded that Haskins was legally drunk when he was hit on the I-595 in Florida, with blood alcohol levels of .20 and .24, above the legal limit in the state of .08.

Haskins’ widow Kalabrya Haskins is listed in the lawsuit as a plaintiff; she is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages, per Pryor.

“My husband was more than a great football player,” Haskins said in a statement after her husband’s tragic death. “He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time.”

No charges have been filed as of yet, but the medical examiner in the case ruled Dwayne Haskins’ cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death as an accident.

Haskins’ family is now legally challenging that ruling.