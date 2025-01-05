The Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6) are guaranteed a playoff game, while their head coach continues to maintain his streak of no losing seasons. Do not expect fans to fill Heinz Street with thunderous cheers, though. Black and Gold supporters are tired of seeing the same concerning trend unfold, and they are not hiding their displeasure. Mike Tomlin is drawing their ire after an inauspicious start to Saturday's showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Joe Burrow led the offense to a nine-play, 73-yard scoring drive to begin the game, which was capped off by the sensational Ja'Marr Chase. Cincy kicker Cade York then nailed a 48-yard field goal on the next possession. The Steelers cut into the deficit with a Najee Harris touchdown with just under 10 minutes left in the second quarter. Before that score, however, fans voiced their frustrations.

They went as far as to call for Tomlin's job. A split has been speculated for the last couple of seasons, and it appears some people do not wish to wait any longer for the Super Bowl-winning HC to move in another direction.

Steelers fans come for Mike Tomlin

“I beg the Steelers to fire Mike Tomlin man, this is not normal for teams to just give up at the end of the season every year,” @dterrizzi6 posted on X. Pittsburgh has lost its last three games, all against playoff teams and by double digits. This squad is limping into the playoffs. Or, is it once again just getting exposed versus superior competition? Consistency defines the franchise, but it is starting to feel more like stagnancy.

Some of the gripes are packing an NSFW punch. “11 days for THIS?” @mike_swaggin_u commented. “Yeah fire Tomlin I'm done with this s**t. Here comes a 5 game losing streak to end the season and another one and done. And they won't change anything. We celebrate the fact that we aren't poverty like the Browns but is this that much better?”

Others are expressing even more….. passion when criticizing the 18-year head coach. “I TOLD ALL OF YOU THE STEELERS HAVE COLLAPSED, THIS IS ALL ON MIKE TOMLIN WHO COULDN'T COACH A DEFENSE IF HIS LIFE DEPENDED ON IT!!” @Mikey5Aces said. “YOU SUCK KING TOMLIN!”

Are Pittsburgh and Tomlin really nearing the end this time?

Mike Tomlin won a championship in his second season at the helm in 2008-09 and then returned to the ultimate clash just two years later. The Steelers advanced to the AFC championship again in 2017 but have not won a playoff game since. The consensus is that the franchise is plateauing. But would it rise or implode without Tomlin?

This man will eventually be inducted in Canton, Ohio and immortalized in Steelers lore. He is one of only three individuals to hold a head coaching position with the Steelers in the last 55 seasons. Nothing lasts forever, though. A chunk of the fan base is ready for Tomlin's tenure to come to an end in 2025.

“It really is time for Tomlin to go,” @Joe85123068 posted. “It's obvious to EVERYBODY except stupid media people and the Rooneys that he can't coach s**t. Tomlin SUCKS A**”

In the time that has passed following these ardent and harsh pleas, the Steelers have tightened up against the Bengals. They trail 13-7 at halftime, though.