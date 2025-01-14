The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson following their 28-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card round on Saturday. The signing was announced by Thompson's agents on Tuesday, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Thompson, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, spent three seasons with the Dolphins. He appeared in 10 games during his tenure, including seven in his rookie year and three this past season. Thompson did not see any action during the 2023 campaign while serving as a backup for Tua Tagovailoa.

Steelers sign Skylar Thompson amid quarterback uncertainty heading into 2025

Over his 10 games in Miami, Thompson amassed 721 passing yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He completed 58.7% of his passes and posted a passer rating of 66.1. On the ground, he added 25 rushing yards.

Thompson’s most notable performance came in the 2022 AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. In his lone playoff start, Thompson threw for 220 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Despite his efforts, the Dolphins fell short in a 34-31 loss.

This signing comes at a time when the Steelers are facing uncertainty at the quarterback position. Head coach Mike Tomlin recently stated that the team has yet to decide on a starting quarterback for the 2025 season, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields both in contention for the role.

The acquisition of Thompson highlights Pittsburgh’s focus on bolstering its depth chart as the team begins preparing for next season. With a mix of experience and postseason exposure, Thompson adds another option to the Steelers’ quarterback room as they navigate key decisions during the offseason.

This move marks the first roster adjustment for Pittsburgh following the conclusion of their 2024 campaign. Additional changes are expected as the team addresses other areas of need to improve their chances in the upcoming season.