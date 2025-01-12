George Pickens upset Pittsburgh Steelers fans, and Tony Gonzalez suggested Mike Tomlin might need a change of scenery. However, Adam Schefter gave a Tomlin update after the Steelers’ latest playoff disaster, according to a post on X by Adam Crowley.

@AdamSchefter just now on ESPN: “There’s no indication at all the #Steelers are moving on from Mike Tomlin.”

It has been a rough ride for the Steelers, who got pounded 28-14 by the Ravens in Saturday’s Wild Card game. Evidence for problems under Tomlin are displayed in this post on X by Josh Rowntree.

Before the #Steelers' offense scored a point, the…

Patriots were up 10-0.

Jaguars were up 21-0.

Browns were up 28-0.

Chiefs were up 35-7.

Bills were up 21-0.

Ravens were up 21-0 tonight.

Tough to win in the playoffs like that.

It seems like Mike Tomlin has lost the ability to have his team prepared from the opening kick. As good as his career has been, it’s hard to imagine his teams consistently failing in that area.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin losing stature?

Questions are surfacing about how much longer Tomlin can last as the Steelers head coach. This is especially true after the Steelers seemed to put up nearly no resistance to the Ravens ground game.

Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen said the team didn’t give playoff effort, according to a post on X by Mike DeFabo.

“I think we just got too comfortable,” Queen said. “Started chasing too many things. I think we just let off the pedal, in all seriousness. That's why we're in the position that we're in.”

Tomlin shrugged off the loss by saying Lamar Jackson made the difference, according to steelers.com.

“It seems like the X factor was Lamar's unique talents,” said Tomlin. “It seemed like every time we got him behind the sticks, he made up for it or we got him in a possession down circumstance. He extended and won those circumstances, and we never really found a fluid answer all day.

“Obviously, that was highlighted by our inability to convert third downs in the first half, and they wore us down a little bit. The fatigue component of it became a factor. You can sum it all up to say that they were certainly the better group today.”