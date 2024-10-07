Justin Fields's time as starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers might be coming to an end. After guiding Pittsburgh to their first loss to the Indianapolis Colts and doing nothing impactful in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, fans are calling for Fields to be benched. Fields’s fumbles, decision-making, and overall accuracy cost the team games. It may be time for a change at quarterback, with Pittsburgh turning to Russell Wilson to take over on offense.

There have been some rumors and theories about Wilson's overall health, but there have been minimal updates. Wilson has dealt with a hamstring injury that kept him from fully practicing with the team. But if Wilson is healthy enough to play, fans are ready for him to start for the Steelers.

But even if Wilson is healthy, benching Fields might not be a surefire thing. Unfortunately, the noise surrounding the situation only got louder when Wilson told NBC that he'll be “ready to go” for Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders. It'll be interesting to see how Pittsburgh handles its quarterback situation, especially if Wilson is healthy enough to play.

Why Steelers fans are fed up with Justin Fields

With Fields under center, the Steelers have scored under 20 points 60 percent of the time this season. Moreover, despite allowing over 300 passing yards and 100 rushing yards against Dallas, the Pittsburgh defense made enough big plays to keep the Steelers in the game. But Fields and company could hardly get out of first gear, sabotaging anything positive the defense had done.

Against Dallas, Fields finished arguably his worst game, going 15-of-27 for 131 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He put multiple passes in harm’s way, though, certainly picking up his turnover-worthy plays. He only rushed for 27 yards, taking three sacks and fumbling once. The Steelers needed to take apart the Cowboys' defense chunk by chunk. However, Fields is preventing any positive momentum that could lead to his last start in black and gold.

Fields doesn’t seem comfortable in the pocket or in Pittsburgh’s offense overall. Everyone was okay with looking past it, and Fields remained the starting quarterback after three straight wins to start the season. However, after two consecutive losses, the issues Fields has on the field are too complex to ignore. The Steelers knew this day would come, and even if it shouldn't be here yet, there's a sense Pittsburgh makes a quarterback change.