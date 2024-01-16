The Steelers' George Pickens went nuts after an alleged missed call against the Bills.

The Steelers' George Pickens had a rough go of things during a sequence on Monday night that resulted in him throwing his helmet.

Pickens, the star receiver for Pittsburgh, had five catches for 50 yards in his team's 31-17 first round playoff loss in New York state.

During the game, his quarterback Mason Rudolph got a surprising NFL QB comparison from CBS announcer Tony Romo. A dangerous hit taken by cornerback Joey Porter Jr. led to his exit from Monday night's game.

As Monday's game reached its inevitable crescendo, the Steelers star found himself white hot with anger after a frustrating turn of events.

Steelers' Pickens Goes Off After Alleged Missed Call

Cameras captured Pickens going nuts on the sideline after an alleged missed call.

A TV announcer admitted an arm was placed around Pickens' waist during the play, but stated that he did not believe it was a penalty.

The play and reaction are shown below.

Another no call for the Bills how is that possible 😭😭😭😭 George Pickens completely turned around and held during his route Steelers getting cheated out of this game🤣

pic.twitter.com/pnDESqtG4b — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) January 16, 2024

George Pickens was looking for a call pic.twitter.com/iz8QjCp15s — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 16, 2024

Rudolph, Pickens and the Steelers fought valiantly, but couldn't overcome three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown from Bills star Josh Allen on the night.

pic.twitter.com/8CbHMMUhal

See this catch from Pickens — Hzq. (@TheGoodSoulHZQ) January 16, 2024

Steelers Finish 10-8 on the Season

The playoff exit dropped the Steelers to 10-8 on the season, calling into doubt the future of many of the team's players and coaches.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin has a Super Bowl title under his belt for the Steelers, but the franchise has been running in place for quite some time now with question marks at the quarterback position among other key spots.

This offseason should be a challenging, and also exciting one, for one of the greatest franchises in NFL history as they seek to calibrate themselves for another potential championship run.