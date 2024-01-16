Is this an accurate comparison?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to climb back into their NFL Playoffs matchup against the Buffalo Bills. A big factor has been Mason Rudolph who has been giving Mike Tomlin's team the yardage they need. This caught the eye of Tony Romo as the game was going on. He even dropped an interesting comparison between him and Seattle Seahawks offensive engine Geno Smith, via Awful Announcing.

“To me, he has developed. It's an archetype like Geno Smith in Seattle. He is for real, Jim,” Tony Romo said about the Steelers quarterback.

Mason Rudolph may even surpass the Seahawks star once the Steelers get upset over Josh Allen's Bills. However, he may need to turn the jets on and clutch up such that they get back up. So far, he has 18 completions on 30 passing attempts. Two of those connected to Diontae Johnson and Calvin Austin III for six points. There is still a lot to improve for the Steelers' offensive engine. He committed a crucial interception despite throwing for 194 yards.

But, Rudolph should not only be concerned with his performance or the Smith comparison. The Steelers are short-handed on defense with Joey Porter Jr. going down early in the game. This means that Allen has free reign over their secondary and he has made the most out of it. On 30 passing attempts, only nine passes were ruled incomplete. This along with three touchdowns and no interceptions made him outgun the Steelers' quarterback.

Chances are looking bleak for a Steelers comeback but they are never zero.