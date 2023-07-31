George Pickens is perhaps one of the most intriguing players to watch in 2023. The Pittsburgh Steelers WR caught the attention of many fans last season with his play. Pickens' route running and incredible hands made him a fan favorite, and people were quick to point to who he's most similar to. One of his new teammates, cornerback Patrick Peterson, compared Pickens to a former teammate of his: DeAndre Hopkins, per The Ringer.

“You don’t find many receivers that can catch the ball any kind of way,” veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson explains. “It’s just very, very hard to find those guys. He does remind me a lot of DeAndre Hopkins. Same body structure and deceptive speed to get behind you.”

Pickens was the second-round pick of the Steelers in the 2022 NFL draft. After making the team, the rookie immediately showed why he was worth that second-round selection and then some. In his rookie year, the Pittsburgh WR snagged just over 800 yards on 52 receptions, with four touchdowns. Pickens also made some absolutely ridiculous catches that could easily be in consideration for catch of the year.

The DeAndre Hopkins comp does make some sense when you think about it. George Pickens is slightly taller (6'3 compared to D-Hop at 6'1), allowing him to make some ridiculous catches over defenders. He's no Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, but the Steelers WR is also fast and can beat you with his speed if you're not careful. That, coupled with his unorthodox approach at times, makes him a truly special talent for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers will have some interesting bodies to pair with Pickens on offense. They got a literal boost at the tight end position after drafting Darnell Washington. They also drafted OL Broderick Jones to better protect QB Kenny Pickett. Flanking Pickens is veteran WR Diontae Johnson, and RB Najee Harris is in the backfield.