In a surprising turn of events, George Pickens has been ruled out for the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Cleveland Browns, due to a hamstring injury.

Pickens was expected to play, but the team wanted to test him pre-game to see if he was good to go since he injured himself later in the week. He was not on the injury report to start the week but was listed as a limited participant for the team's practice before the Browns game.

“George Pickens intended to play today vs. the Browns, but after conversations this morning, the Steelers decided to take a long-term view and not risk the hamstring injury that he suffered at the end of the week. Thus Pickens is inactive,” ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote X, formerly Twitter.

Pickens has been one of the most productive wide receivers on the Steelers this season, and Russell Wilson has built a strong connection with him on the field. It'll be interesting to see how the Steelers will manage without him.

George Pickens not playing for Steelers in Week 14

George Pickens has been a big part of the Steelers' offense this year, and he will be missed against one of their division rivals in Week 14. The last time these two teams played was on Thursday Night Football and the Browns ended up winning 24-19. The game turned into a snow fest, but the Browns were the team that was able to overcome the weather conditions.

It should be a different game this time around, but Russell Wilson will have to distribute the ball to a few other different receivers if they want to win this week. Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, and Pat Freiermuth will have to be the players that step up in place of Pickens, and all three of those receivers have had solid games throughout this season to help the Steelers.

Hopefully, Pickens' injury is not serious, and he doesn't have to miss any extended time, but since he was initially expected to play, there's a good chance he'll be back next week.