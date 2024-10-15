Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is reacting to the trade that's bringing wide receiver Davante Adams to New York. Adams is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders for the Big Apple, and Tomlin is bringing humor to that development.

“I was getting ready for Davante Adams last week. I’m now getting ready for Davante Adams this week,” Tomlin said, per ESPN.

The Steelers prepared for the Raiders and defeated them, with Adams on the team, although he was inactive. Pittsburgh must now prepare to play the Jets on Sunday night, and once again Adams is on that roster.

Tomlin surely hopes the final results on Sunday are just as good for his team. The Steelers defeated Las Vegas 32-13, to improve to 4-2 on the season. New York is heading in the opposite direction, with a 2-4 record and three losses in a row.

Steelers looking to keep the wins coming against Jets

The Steelers have had a somewhat successful season, despite injuries to several key players. One of those players is Russell Wilson, who was expected to start at quarterback for the team this year.

Wilson's injury has meant that Justin Fields is playing in his stead. While Fields has done well, the team has had some issues with its scoring offense. Tomlin is now in a tough position, because the head coach has to decide who starts for the team in the Jets game. It appears there's some sense of mystery about who the starter will be, and Steelers fans may have to speculate for a few days about it.

The Steelers defense, however, has been strong this campaign. It will have to continue to be against the Jets. New York's passing game is probably strengthened with the addition of Adams. The wide receiver has 18 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown this year. His best performance was against the Baltimore Ravens, when he posted 110 yards on 9 receptions.

Adams may not even be able to play against the Jets, as the wide receiver is dealing with a hamstring injury. He didn't record a single catch in the team's loss to Pittsburgh, due to the issue.

It appears Tomlin will have to continue to lose sleep while dealing with Adams. The Steelers and Jets play Sunday night at 8:20 Eastern.