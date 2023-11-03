Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel is not ready to commit to rookie quarterback Will Levis as his starter after loss to Steelers

Following the Tennessee Titans' 20-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Mike Vrabel would not to commit to who would be their starting quarterback next week. Rookie QB Will Levis got his second career start, but may not have done enough to secure the role going forward.

“I'm not ready to do that yet,” Vrabel said at Friday's press conference when asked if he would name their starter. “I think we'll have a conversation with the depth chart over the weekend and we'll have a depth chart or something close to it available when we talk to you on Tuesday. To be able to go through the moving parts with not only Ryan's health, but whatever we have going on with the offensive line,” via Jim Wyatt.

In the loss, Levis went 22-39 for 262 yards and an interception. The stats don't look incredible, but he made good throws, especially considering he was under pressure and got sacked four times in the game. He was also coming off a phenomenal performance on a short week versus the Atlanta Falcons. In his debut game, he went 19-29 for 283 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-23 win. All four touchdowns were for at least 15+ yards, with three of them counting as deep passes.

More importantly, Will Levis has already established a great connection with veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was one of Tennessee's biggest offseason pickups. In his first start he connected with Hopkins on four passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

If Levis maintains the starting role, he will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next.