While Justin Fields is taking it in stride, there is a good bit of controversy surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation at the current moment, as head coach Mike Tomlin is reportedly considering benching fields in favor of Russell Wilson. Complicating matters is that the Steelers currently sit at 4-2, and although the offense hasn't exactly been lighting the world on fire, some fans have subscribed to the “if it ain't broke, don't fix it” line of thinking.

One person who agrees with Tomlin's (potential) decision is Steelers Radio Network host Gary Dulac, who recently took to the Rich Eisen Show to explain why this development isn't particularly shocking.

“This plot twist isn’t forming, it’s been brewing for a long time. The plan since the off-season since the Steelers spent several months discussing,” said Dulac. “How to be better, how to get into the post season, how to win a playoff game after 7 years of not doing so. How to become a contender again. They felt they needed to upgrade the quarterback position immediately and the plan was to do so by bringing in Russell Wilson and that has always been the plan.”

Dulac also explained how the Steelers have already been limiting Fields' impact even in the time that he's been on the field.

“…they felt there are deficiencies in their passing game, they didn’t want Justin Fields throwing in the middle of the field, he’s not allowed to audible, he can check out of a play but we shall see how this will all play out but this was all part of their plan that they spent months discussing,” said Dulac.

Are the Steelers making the right choice?

If it is indeed Russell Wilson and not Justin Fields who takes the field on Sunday, it will be a huge storyline in the NFL.

Fields hasn't led this Steelers offense to break any records so far in the 2024-25 season, but he is taking care of the ball and using his legs to extend plays, while showing much more willingness to throw to number one target George Pickens than any other Steelers quarterback over the last couple of years.

Still, there is something to be said about the reliable veteran presence that Wilson could potentially provide to a team that is still relatively young on that side of the ball.

In any case, the Steelers and New York Jets are slated to kick off on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET in Pittsburgh.