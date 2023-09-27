Retired Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison has a shocking take on potentially becoming a Hall of Famer. The 2x Super Bowl champion is currently a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist for the Class of 2024.

However, Harrison doesn't feel deserving of becoming a Hall or Famer. “In my mind I don't believe that I am,” Harrison explained. “I believe I set a standard as a Steeler that I was able to hold up to that lore. As far as Hall of Famer, you know, it's a lot of things that goes into that. And I believe numbers is one of those things, you know? And when you look at my numbers, they just don't, for me, they don't equate to what the numbers should be,” via Stacey Ritzen of Yahoo.

“And then you have guys saying well, you know you only started six years. Well, I still got to play a long tenure, where they're like, yeah, but you only got to start at six, if you would have had another, you know, six years starting things would have been different.”

Still, James Harrison added that he would be grateful to become a Hall of Famer.

“It would be pretty cool if it was bestowed upon me, but for me, my goal was never to play professional football. My goal was, you know, once I got there, it wasn't to be a Hall of Fame player. But if all that happened and it was great, you know, my goal was to go on there and put what my dad gave me, which was my name… and make him proud, and I know I did that, so that's all that matters to me.”

Though Harrison may not believe he's worthy of the Hall of Fame, he had one of the many storied careers in Pittsburgh history. Harrison was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 after leading the NFL in forced fumbles. However the highlight of his career was in Super Bowl XLIII when he intercepted Kurt Warner's pass and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown right before the half. Even if he doesn't make the Hall, he is without a doubt a Steelers legend.