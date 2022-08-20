Many fans were greeted by a viral heartwarming story last night about Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. Jay Glazer, an NFL insider for FOX Sports, detailed this awesome story of Tomlin taking these fighting kids under his wing. It was a cool story, and everyone ate it up. After all, who doesn’t love a good ol’ feel-good story?

As it turns out, though… not everything about this story is real. As the thread was starting to go viral on Twitter, Christy Porter, the wife of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, refuted this story. In a strongly-worded Facebook post, Porter revealed that the kids in the video were invited to the Steelers camp beforehand. They were not “fighting” in any sense of the word. (via Martenzie Johnson, @Suite_Tea)

The wife of former Steelers LB Joey Porter, Christy Porter, who leads the program these kids came from, said this story is not true. The kids were just plain invited to Steelers camp https://t.co/Z20yUWnetB — Martenzie Johnson (@10zJohnson) August 19, 2022

Ummm…this is great but the people involved with the kids said your backstory is a lie https://t.co/i5BwfXBwNY pic.twitter.com/zb4xoYpwVu — Racial Nichols (@Suite_Tea) August 19, 2022

That certainly sucks, and definitely doesn’t look good on Glazer. Already, the NFL insider is getting blasted by fans left and right for fabricating this story about the Steelers head coach. Everyone already knows that Tomlin, by all accounts, is a pretty good guy. Glazer didn’t really need to fabricate the part that the kids were “fighting” in order to generate more clicks.

The Steelers coach is heading into the 2022 season without Ben Roethlisberger under center. Tomlin will be leading a relatively young group of players that have a lot of potential on both sides of the ball. Will the coach be able to maintain his streak of having multiple winning seasons under his belt?

We will keep you updated on any other information about this story.