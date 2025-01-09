Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren gave a bold declaration ahead of the playoff clash against the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Mike Tomlin's team has hit a tough stretch to close the regular season. Quarterback Russell Wilson and company are riding a four-game losing streak, giving the franchise the sixth seed in the AFC. These struggles, however, have not dimmed Warren's confidence heading into this matchup against Pittsburgh's divisional rival.

In an interview with Steeler Nation lead writer Anthony G. Halkias II, Warren responded to the notion that Pittsburgh wanted to face Baltimore in the Wild Card round.

“Yes, that is my personal preference.”

Pittsburgh has to find its offensive mojo to pull the upset

The crux of the Steelers' problems lately has been an offense that is struggling to find its way. Russell Wilson's season debut for “The Black and Gold” showcased a passing attack with some eye-opening potential. Pittsburgh started 4-0 with its new starter under center and eventually reached an impressive record of 10-3. The storied franchise, however, saw both their record and grasp on the NFC North division slip over these past few weeks.

The loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 was the beginning of the offensive woes for Pittsburgh. The Steelers have not scored more than twenty points in their last four affairs. While, from a surface level, it doesn't look like Russell Wilson is struggling too much during this streak, the nine-time Pro Bowl selection has consistently posted QBRs at or below 40.0. That metric is a far cry from what Wilson was putting up earlier in the year.

For the ground game, the Steelers have predominantly been below their season average of 127.4 yards per game in the back half of this season. Of course, some of that has to do with the quarterback change Mike Tomlin made from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson. The former Chicago Bears' QB is an explosive runner while Pittsburgh's veteran starter is more of a pocket passer these days.

On the season, Jaylen Warren had 120 carries for 511 yards and one touchdown. The third-year tailback additionally caught 38 passes for 310. That dual-threat nature to Warren's game will be essential heading into Baltimore, especially on third-and-long situations.

Baltimore's elite offense has covered the scars of a defense that has regressed overall the season. Nevertheless, the one area where this unit has improved is in containing the run.

The Ravens are first in the league in rushing yards allowed per game at a staggering 80.1. This approach has allowed Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry to gradually wear down opposing defenses throughout a game with a higher time of possession. It is ultimately up to players like Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris to keep the ball out of Baltimore's hands. The more the Steelers can mirror their performance against the Ravens on November 17, the better.