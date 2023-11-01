Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has garnered a lot of attention recently after receiving fines for two hits that were not flagged during the game. The fines were two of the biggest in the NFL this season. Jaylen Warren said he is not happy about the fines, but is not going to change how he plays.

“I mean, it sucks because that's so much money,” Warren said, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “But I don't let it alter my play. If… I don't know if I should say this, but if I was in the same situation, I'm still doing what I'm going to do. It's what got me on the team.”

It is clear that Warren is not going to change the way he plays, and he could face a suspension if the league deems he has continued to make those types of hits that got him fined. Warren admitted he got fined twice last season with the Steelers.

“I got two fines last year, and I'm still doing it this year,” Warren said, according to Smith. “OK. And I mean, it's kind of hard. I don't know how I'm supposed to hit dudes that's like 350 pounds and two feet taller than me. I can't stand my ground and kind of punch 'em. They're going to run me over. So I try to enforce the hitting, againt o the point where it's costing me.”

Warren is on a league-minimum contract, and gets fined the same as players who are making big money, like Steelers pass rusher TJ Watt.

“I was talking to one of the coaches and they're saying the same thing,” Warren said, according to Smith. “I get fined the same that dudes like TJ would get fined. I get fined the same amount of money.”

It is curious that he gets the same types of fines that someone like TJ Watt would. It will be worth monitoring Warren and potential discipline the rest of this season.