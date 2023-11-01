Over the course of the season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has taken some nasty hits, with many believing that some of those hits should have drawn penalties. Kenny Pickett discussed those hits and his approach heading intot he rest of the season for the Steelers.

“I've had a couple where I felt like I was gonna get some, but I haven't gotten them yet,”Pickett said, according to Matthew Marczi of Steelers Depot. “It is what it is. Just got to keep playing.”

Pickett was hit in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and it caused a rib injury which knocked him out for the game. The Steelers went on to lose the game 20-10 to the Jaguars to drop to 4-3 on the season. They are in the running for a wild card spot in the AFC as things currently stand. The Steelers are looking up at the Baltimore Ravens, who are 6-2 and lead the AFC North.

The Steelers have winnable games coming up at home in the next two weeks against the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers. The Titans game will take place on Thursday Night Football, while the Packers game will be on Sunday, Nov. 12.

It will be interesting to see how Pickett fares on Thursday against the Titans, if he does go. He is dealing with the rib injury and was limited in practice on Monday and Tuesday.

As Pickett mentioned, whether he gets the roughing calls or not, he is going to keep his head down and keep playing to win.