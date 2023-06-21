Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden knows how big of an influence head coach Mike Tomlin is on the team. It goes beyond the Xs and Os, with Haden painting a picture of what it's like to be mentored by one of the all-time greats not only in franchise history but in the history of the NFL.

“He speaks so passionately. He speaks just so thorough”, the former Steelers defensive back said during a recent guest appearance on ESPN's NFL Live. “He gets through to his team. We understand what he's saying. He just wants the best from his players. I think the one thing that NFL players want is honesty. They want your coaches to let you know where you stand, how you stand, what I can do better. What do you need from me. That's the one thing Coach Tomlin's always going to give you.”

Haden's take on Tomlin's coaching style was also a reaction to a video of the Steelers' sideline boss giving his team a motivational talk during an OTA practice.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

What is perhaps a bigger testament to Tomlin's ability to make players run through a wall for him and the team is the fact that he owns the NFL record for most consecutive non-losing seasons which is now at 16 after steering Pittsburgh to a 9-8 record in the 2022 NFL campaign. The Steelers missed the playoffs that season but showed exceeded expectations with a quarterback room that featured Mitchell Trubisky and a rookie in Kenny Pickett.

The Steelers will open their schedule in the 2023 NFL season with a home game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sep. 10.