Retired cornerback Joe Haden is no longer playing in the NFL, having announced his retirement from football as a player last year. However, the temptation to unretire and chase a Super Bowl ring is always going to be there for someone like Haden, who, at 33 years old, could still provide meaningful depth, to a Super Bowl contender like the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a recent episode of I Am Athlete podcast, Joe Haden was asked by former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall about whether he’d be willing to give it a shot if, for example, the Chiefs come calling for help. Haden hilariously responded to that, saying “my back,” while making a gesture suggesting that his body can’t take any more punishment on the field. “You heard that crack?”, Haden continued.

Joe Haden played for a total of 12 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Cleveland Browns, with whom he spent his first seven years in the league. He was released by the Browns in 2017, paving the way for him to sign with Cleveland’s AFC North Division rival Pittsburgh for a three-year deal.

The former Florida Gators star last played an NFL game in the 2021 season. He would also sign a one-day deal with the Browns in 2022 before officially retiring.

Overall in his NFL career, Haden amassed a total of 29 interceptions and 615 combined tackles across 158 games (148 starts), while also garnering three Pro Bowl nods along the way.

Safe to say that Joe Haden would rather enjoy retirement than further risk his body chasing a Super Bowl ring.