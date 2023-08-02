Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is clearing the air after the incredible catch by teammate George Pickens at training camp Tuesday. The catch left Porter Jr. just as stunned as everyone else.

Pickens got the best of Porter Jr. on the play as he leapt up and reached back to catch the pass despite Porter Jr. being all over Pickens on the play. Porter Jr. shared his reaction following the incredible catch, saying, “I don’t know how he caught it … We are teammates, so we want the best out of each other at the end of the day. We are going to talk a little, but it is never going to be past that point,” per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.

INSSSSSSAAAANNNNNNNE!!!! The JPJ and Pickens competition heating UPPPP, Pickens does what Pickens does though and makes the craziest catch I’ve ever seen in person wow man! pic.twitter.com/XKTfOUYScK — Baku 🐧 (@Mazursky8895) August 1, 2023

George Pickens will look to repeat these jaw-dropping catches on the field this season. Pickens had a solid rookie season after the Steelers drafted him in the second round, recording 801 receiving yards on 54 receptions. With more plays like these, Pickens will easily establish himself as the big play threat for the Steelers.

These matchups against Pickens in training camp should also help Joey Porter Jr. prep to face some of the top receivers during the upcoming season. Despite giving up the catch to Pickens, Porter Jr. showed promise with his ability to keep up with the six-foot-three Pickens the entire route. Pickens simply made the play this time. However, this will hopefully get Porter Jr. ready to face some of the top receivers in the AFC North including Odell Beckham Jr., Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Amari Cooper.