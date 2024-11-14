The Pittsburgh Steelers have been keeping fans and opponents on edge with the potential of a Justin Fields package, crafted but not yet revealed by offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Ever since Fields, the fourth-year quarterback, was benched in favor of Russell Wilson, the Steelers have hinted at his unique role. While Fields’ specific play designs haven’t yet made it onto the field, they’ve certainly made an impact in the minds of opposing teams, forcing them to prepare for the unexpected.

This suspenseful waiting game may finally see a conclusion soon, as Arthur Smith suggested on Thursday when questioned about the mysterious package. He confirmed that a set of plays designed explicitly for Fields is ready and practiced weekly, waiting for the right moment to debut.

“It’ll be ready to go when we need it,” Smith explained via Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. “Maybe it’ll be this Sunday, maybe it’ll be next Sunday. I’m very confident when we break it out, it will make a difference.”

Steelers plan to install specific offensive package designed for Justin Fields

The Steelers have had their reasons for holding back. For a couple of weeks, Fields was dealing with a hamstring injury, limiting his mobility and making him less of a viable option for any special packages. Now that he’s fully healthy, the possibility of him seeing playing time as a change-up to Wilson’s style is more realistic. This means that any team, starting with the Baltimore Ravens this weekend, could face a surprise move involving Fields.

The threat of Fields coming in for even a few plays has already affected the Steelers’ opponents. Each team has been forced to account for his potential presence and what it could mean for the Steelers’ offense. Fields’ mobility and ability to throw on the move could disrupt defensive plans that are primarily tailored for Wilson. By keeping defenses uncertain about Fields’ possible role, the Steelers add an element of unpredictability that could open up opportunities for other playmakers.

Adding Fields into the offensive mix also gives the Steelers the chance to diversify their approach, a strategy that could help as they aim for a playoff run. Smith’s confidence suggests that these plays could be tailored for critical situations, whether to convert on third down, create red zone opportunities, or simply shift momentum when needed.

For now, fans and opponents are left guessing when and how Fields might be utilized. But as the Steelers head into the latter part of the season, this potential wildcard could become a valuable asset, giving Pittsburgh’s offense a fresh dynamic that could be game-changing. While only time will tell if Fields sees action against the Ravens or later, Arthur Smith’s assurance has made one thing clear—when the Steelers choose to roll out this package, it’s meant to make an impact.