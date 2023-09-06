Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis feels quarterback Kenny Pickett has superstar potential. The former offered his take on Pickett in an interview with Pittsburgh TV station ABC 4 (via The Comeback's Reice Shipley) earlier this week.

“I really believe he has the potential to be a superstar. I think if he develops the way he has been and continues to, I think the sky is the limit for this football team because I think we have some special players all over the football field,” Bettis said.

Kenny Pickett didn't have to travel far after his last down in the collegiate ranks. He played for Pittsburgh football and had a breakout season in his senior season in 2021. Pickett had 4,319 passing yards, 42 touchdown passes, and seven interceptions that year.

Pickett took over starting quarterback duties for the Steelers in his rookie year in the NFL after Ben Roethlisberger retired. He had 2,404 passing yards, seven touchdown passes, and nine interceptions in his first year as a starter in 2022. Pittsburgh had a 9-8 win-loss record and missed the postseason for the third time in the past five seasons.

Not only will Kenny Pickett return as the starter, but he will also serve as one of the Steelers' captains in the 2023 NFL season. That doesn't come as a shock considering long-time Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin feels Pickett has become more comfortable as a leader on the field.

Now, the big question looms: Will Kenny Pickett eventually make good on Jerome Bettis' take and become a superstar in the NFL? Once that happens, the Steelers will reclaim their glory days and contend for another Super Bowl title.