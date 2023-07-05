After suffering two concussions in the 2022 season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is doing everything he can to avoid such head injuries moving forward.

This 2023 offseason, Pickett is apparently even looking at various helmets and technology that could help him lessen or totally avoid getting concussions. In fact, back in May, the 25-year-old was spotted using a different helmet that boasts a different kind of protection than what he was using before. Twitter account Helmet Staler broke down the difference, noting that Pickett is now “using a VICIS ZERO2 with an SO-212 facemask and a SportStar Victory XD chinstrap; he used a Riddell Axiom with an AXIOM-2B-SW-Ti facemask, clear visor and a Riddell hardcup chinstrap and a Riddell SpeedFlex Precision with an SF-2BD-SW facemask in 2022.”

On its website, the VICIS ZERO2 helmet claims to have “flexible outer shell technology” that deforms “like a car bumper.” With that, the “impact forces are absorbed at the point of contact” before it reaches the head. VICIS called it a “groundbreaking protection.”

Reading about the technology alone, it certainly looks like it can be helpful in reducing head injuries of players in the NFL. For a sport where athletes constantly bang heads, it could be a life-changing gear.

It remains to be seen if Kenny Pickett will continue using it and whether it will help him avoid concussions. However, there's no harm in trying, especially after what he experienced last season. Pickett actually sustained his two concussions in just a span of 56 days, which is definitely concerning.

Pickett is entering just his second year in the NFL with the Steelers, so it is really crucial that he protects himself as early as now if he wants to have a long and fruitful career,