Lost in the sea of Nick Chubb injury news will be the fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers took home a huge 26-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. While Chubb's reported season-ending injury will justifiably draw the headlines, credit must go to the Steelers for tallying their first win of the season. In fact, six of the Steelers' 26 points came on such an exhilarating play, with Kenny Pickett connecting with George Pickens on a downfield pass, with the wide receiver taking it all the way for a 71-yard touchdown, the team's longest TD catch in three years.

After the game, the Steelers quarterback and wide receiver broke down their perspective on the play. Pickens told reporters that he just took advantage of the open space the Browns defense left and pounced to give the Steelers six points.

“I think they played [Cover] Two invert, left the middle of the field open, and that's when I just struck. We see it all the time in practice, but it's just a greater feeling when it's in the game,” Pickens said, per Chris Adamski of TribLIVE.

George Pickens on making the Steelers longest TD catch in 3 years pic.twitter.com/gzEMdgWf8r — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett was quick to give credit to his Steelers teammates who made the play possible, beginning with tight end Pat Friermuth.

“Pat did a good job running his over, G won the route, just had to put a ball out there for [Pickens] and he did the rest. It was a good play for us,” Pickett said in his postgame interview, via Joe Clark of Steelers Depot.

Pickett had his fair share of struggles on Monday night, but he (and George Pickens) delivered for the Steelers when it matters. The hope now is that the two connect on more such plays when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders this coming Sunday.