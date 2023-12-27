Kenny Pickett is pushing to return from his ankle injury for the Pittsburgh Steelers as soon as he possibly can.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been dealing with Kenny Pickett's absence due to an ankle sprain he suffered in the team's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and he is working hard to come back soon while supporting Mason Rudolph in the meantime.

“(I'm) getting the mental reps, taking advantage of the stuff that I'm not getting physically by just standing behind and going through my reads,” Kenny Pickett said, via Dale Lolley of Steelers.com.

Pickett will return when he gets now, but for now he is supporting Mason Rudolph. Pickett did say he feels like he could return, but it is on the Steelers' trainers to clear him to play.

“I feel like I could,” Pickett said of the idea of playing now, via Lolley. “I always try to push myself. It's the trainers. It's the coaches. It's what way they see me moving and how they want to go about it.”

The Steelers will finish the season with two road games against the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens. On paper, both of those matchups will be tough. The Seahawks game matters a lot to both teams when it comes to making a wild card spot in their respective conferences. However, the Ravens could clinch the No. 1 seed this week, and if they do so, it could mean that they rest starters in Week 18 against the Steelers.

Pittsburgh will need to win the last two in all likelihood to make the playoffs. Pickett is working to return at some point. It remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to for either of the next two games.