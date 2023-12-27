Jaylon Smith gets another chance to make his name known with the Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a late-season surge to notch a coveted playoff spot. Mike Tomlin does not want to let the opportunity but a hungry Seattle Seahawks squad is standing in their way. This is why they are enlisting some help from an intense linebacker who used to be a star in the Dallas Cowboys system. It may even prove Jaylon Smith is ready to make his name known once again.

Doug Hendrickson announced that Jaylon Smith is heading to the Steelers. The linebacker has been a free agent and signified his willingness to aid the Steelers in their search for a playoff ticket.

What are the Steelers getting out of this elite linebacker? They will have a more intense practice squad alongside some veteran wisdom that bears athletic youthfulness. Smith will also fill the holes left by David Perales and Henry Black. However, he needs to go under some evaluation if Mike Tomlin wants him to play against the Seahawks.

So far, the former Cowboys star has only recorded two tackles for the season but the Steelers know his upside. He was once a Pro Bowl selection in 2019. If they get some semblance of his production that ranged from 2.5 sacks and 142 tackles, their hopes of entering the NFL Playoffs would be solid. A lot is at stake with this signing and expectations are high for the free agent. But, he is no stranger to pressure.

If the Steelers win against the Seahawks, not only do they dent Pete Carroll's season record but also bolster their chances of making a deep push.