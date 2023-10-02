The latest Kenny Pickett injury update will give Steelers fans at least a little more hope than when they last saw the quarterback in the team’s Week 4 beatdown by the Houston Texans. Pickett went down hard on a sack in the third quarter, grabbed his knee, and left the game. As bad as it looked, though, it may not end the signal-caller’s season.

“This [injury update] is not fully formed yet. No definitive injury diagnosis on Kenny Pickett. He does have a knee injury, was declared out yesterday. He is going to have an MRI,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday morning. “The important thing right here, from my understanding, is that the belief is that this is not a season-ending situation for Kenny Pickett. I would expect him to miss some time, but not season-ending.”

Rapoport also discussed what the Steelers' medical staff expects to find when the QB does get his MRI.

“As far as what they are looking at, it’s not the ACL, but it does seem there is concern about the MCL, potentially the meniscus,” Rapoport continued. “The MRI is going to tell all, and again, I would expect him to miss time, but he should be back at some point relatively soon.”

From @GMFB: #Steelers QB Kenny Pickett will miss some time, but his knee injury is not believed to be season-ending; #Bengals TE Tee Higgins has a rib fracture; #Giants RB Saquon Barkley is doubtful for tonight. pic.twitter.com/HOGnQqFYoZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2023

The Steelers may have dodged a bullet with this Kenny Pickett injury update, especially because the team only has one more game — albeit against their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens — before their bye week.

While Pickett recovers from his knee injury and the Steelers try to rebound from their 30-6 Week 4 embarrassment by the Texans, Mitchell Trubisky will be the team’s starting quarterback.