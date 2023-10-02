A Pittsburgh Steelers fan on Twitter laid out their case that offensive coordinator Matt Canada has a burner account on social media that he uses to defend himself and the Steelers offense as the calls for Mike Tomlin to fire the OC grow louder.

A Twitter user with the handle @PickensBurgh tweeted “MATT CANADA REALLY MADE A BURNER BRO” on Monday.

In the video below the tweet, the user scrolls through the replies from the account of “Danny Robbins” (@DannyFootbal77). All of the account’s replies seem to be in defense of Canada and the Steelers offense.

In one reply, “Robbins” writes, “Is Canada the one turning the ball over too?” to a tweet criticizing the Steelers offense.

The user also wrote that he “watched Pittsburgh’s offense dominate in Oakland” (maybe thinking of Las Vegas vs. the Raiders?) and to @PickensBurgh’s own tweet asking followers to use the hashtag #FireCanada, “Robbins” wrote of the Steelers’ former OCs, “#FireFitchner #FireHaley Steeler Nation found a new scapegoat. Wonder how long it’ll be until the next guy is on the hot seat.”

Scrolling through more tweets, the @DannyFootbal77 account, which joined Twitter in August 2022, seems to be solely focused on defending Canada. That said, as of Monday afternoon, there is no evidence whatsoever that Canada is associated in any way with this account.

If there is a connection, though, it would quickly become problematic. The account doesn’t just defend Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada, it also throws others — including current and past quarterbacks — under the bus.

In one tweet, “Robbins” writes, “So the o line is an excuse for Kenny’s struggles but the OC is expected to turn water into wine. Makes sense.” In another, under a video of a Kenny Pickett interception, the tweet reads “Wow, shocker. I guess Canada must’ve possessed the QB to throw an interception, a better ball and that’s a game changing play.”