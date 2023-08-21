Unlike in 2022, Kenny Pickett will enter the 2023 NFL regular season as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback. The second-year quarterback has pressure on his shoulders to deliver on the field, but it should make things easier for him knowing that his teammates trust him. Take for example tight end Pat Freiermuth, who shared some nice praises for the signal-caller.

“Kenny's been more comfortable with us and how we run routes,” Pat Freiermuth said following the Steelers' 27-15 preseason win at home over the Buffalo Bills last Saturday (via Pittsburgh's website). “I think it's hard for any quarterback, not just a rookie coming in midseason and getting adjusted to the new receivers. We had that full offseason and last year, this camp and everything to get adjusted on the same page, and it's paying off now”.

Against the Bills, Pickett saw minimal action but went 3 of 4 for 43 passing yards and a touchdown when he connected with Freiermuth in the first quarter to extend the Steelers' lead to 14 points.

The jury appears to still be out on Pickett, but the Steelers are hoping that he can further prove in the coming season that he is the long-term answer under center for the team, which missed the playoffs in 2022 after a 9-7-1 record in the regular season. In his first season in the pros, Pickett passed for 2,404 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions on a 63 percent completing rate.

Pickett and the Steelers will open their 2023 NFL regular season schedule at home in a showdown against the visiting San Francisco 49ers on Sep. 10.