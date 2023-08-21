The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't exactly viewed as a top-tier Super Bowl contender in the upcoming 2023 NFL season, with many even doubting whether the team is deep and talented enough to make the playoffs. For former NFL cornerback and ESPN personality Domonique Foxworth, however, the Steelers are already in a position to make loud noises in the postseason.

“I think we have to accept that the Steelers are going to make a playoff run. This team is I think a lot better than any of us remember,” Foxworth said during Monday morning's episode of ESPN's Get Up (h/t Josh Carney of Steelers Depot). “When you look at that roster, especially now that they've addressed some of the issues on the offensive line even without the rookie Broderick Jones starting, they have playmakers on the outside. [Pat] Freiermuth is one of the best tight ends. [Najee] Harris is an outstanding running back. Kenny Pickett was a big question mark; he's playing incredibly well in this preseason.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The Steelers have made some intriguing moves this offseason to bolster their roster. There are also the expected improvements on the play of some of their key assets like quarterback Kenny Pickett and, as mentioned by Foxworth, tight end Pat Freiermuth. Still coached by Mike Tomlin, the Steelers, at the very least, will show up to fight every game.

Pittsburgh, which missed the playoffs in 2022 after finishing the regular season with a 9-7-1 record, will kick off its 2023 NFL campaign with a home game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sep. 10.