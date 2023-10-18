Sean McVay is seeking all the glory after he got a taste of it during the 2022 Super Bowl. His Los Angeles Rams still have a loaded roster and look ready to brace a deep playoff run after they decimated the Arizona Cardinals. Matthew Stafford has his old reliable weapon in Cooper Kupp while Puka Nacua is also on his way up. The secondary led by Aaron Donald is also thriving as they body their way through tough play calls from the opponent's offensive coordinator. Everything seems to be going well for McVay and he looks to stay in the zone for the foreseeable future. He may even have to miss a huge event that only happens once in his lifetime.

Sean McVay is so dedicated to getting his Rams another Super Bowl that he would miss the birth of his son. You heard that right! He is not going to miss a game. McVay unveiled his feelings on losing out during a matchup in his latest statement, via the Rams' X account.

“I’m not gonna miss a game. My son knows better than to come during a game,” was the hilarious message the Rams head honcho said after being asked about the circumstance.

Who could blame him? The Rams were thriving against the Cardinals and were due for a hot winning streak. The secondary led by Aaron Donald only allowed 4.7 yards per play while getting three sacks. Matthew Stafford and the offense were also thriving with 382 total yards, 6.9 yards per play, and no interceptions thrown. It seems like McVay's baby would have a good time if he was brought to a game.