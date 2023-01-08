By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett said he will lead in organizing offseason workouts with the team’s offense just as he had with his former Pitt teammates after the Steelers missed the playoffs for the second straight year, Post-Gazette Sports Steelers reporter Brian Batko wrote in a Sunday tweet.

The 24-year-old quarterback threw for 195 yards and one touchdown as he completed 13 of his 29 pass attempts in a 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. The win sealed the 16th-straight winning season for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, putting him in the same rank as George Halas as he tied the coaching legend with the third-largest winning season streak in NFL history.

Kenny Pickett shared his feelings about his rookie season after finishing with six touchdowns, nine interceptions and just over 2,200 passing yards in 12 games played for the Steelers.

“I’m growing every week, that’s the positive,” Pickett said during a press conference ahead of Week 18. “There are things that I’m learning from and there are things that are on tape now that I wasn’t doing early in the season.

“So, I’m continuing to grow. It’s not going to happen overnight. I like the way that I am trending. I like the way that I’m improving and seeing things on field, taking what I’m seeing on tape and bringing it to the field and playing with a little bit more anticipation than I was earlier in the season.”

The journey will continue for Kenny Pickett despite the Steelers missing the playoffs, with the first year quarterback saying he will continue to work until he becomes the best player he can be.

“I think it’s definitely a long journey,” Pickett said. “I don’t think you’re done getting better till you hang them up. So, I’m going to continue to improve every week, and just be the best player that I can be and try to get to that final result as fast as possible.”