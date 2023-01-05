By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has had plenty of highs and lows in his rookie season, and overall, what is important to him is that he is “continuing to grow” each and every week.

“I’m growing every week, that’s the positive,” Pickett said during a press conference ahead of Week 18. “There are things that I’m learning from and there are things that are on tape now that I wasn’t doing early in the season.

“So, I’m continuing to grow. It’s not going to happen overnight. I like the way that I am trending. I like the way that I’m improving and seeing things on field, taking what I’m seeing on tape and bringing it to the field and playing with a little bit more anticipation than I was earlier in the season.”

Pickett opened up his rookie campaign on a rather sluggish note. The former Pittsburgh Panthers passer threw a combined eight interceptions in his first five appearances of the year. He has since been more careful with the football, throwing a mere one interception in his last seven starts.

Pickett showed much promise in Pittsburgh’s last two games. He anchored game-winning drives against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens, which kept the team’s playoff hopes alive.

Pickett still sees that there is room for improvement in his first season with the AFC North side.

“I think it’s definitely a long journey,” Pickett said. “I don’t think you’re done getting better till you hang them up. So, I’m going to continue to improve every week, and just be the best player that I can be and try to get to that final result as fast as possible.”

The Steelers need a win over the Cleveland Browns coupled with plenty of help in Week 18 to lock up the No. 7 seed in the AFC. For Pickett, he is simply focused on leading the team to a victory in Week 18.

“You know the situations; you know the scenarios,” Pickett said. “But if you focus on that, you’re not going to be worried about what you have to do and you may slip up there. So, there’s a tough team that’s coming in with some really great players on Sunday. That’s got to be the first order of business. What happens after that happens. That’s out of our control.

“We’ve got to handle our business and come ready to go on Sunday.”

A win for the Steelers against the Browns will also clinch them a winning season for the third straight campaign.