Mason Rudolph will become a super fan on Sunday rooting for specific outcomes.

The Pittsburgh Steelers just finished off their season with a win over the AFC's number one seed the Baltimore Ravens, albeit without star QB Lamar Jackson who rested for the playoffs.

Veteran defensive lineman and former Ohio State Buckeye Cameron Heyward had a stark warning for any potential Steelers playoff opponents this postseason. The Steelers' QB position for next season got a surprising take from ‘Ocho Cinco,' aka Chad Johnson, in regards to another well known AFC signal caller.

On Saturday after Pittsburgh's 17-10 win over backup QB Tyler Huntley and the Ravens, the Steelers' former backup turned fan favorite shared his plans for Sunday, when the Steelers' playoff fate will be decided.

Steelers Sunday Playoff Scenarios

Coach Mike Tomlin's Steelers finished 10-7 on the season despite being outscored by their opponents all year. The Steelers scored 304 points this season compared to 324 points scored by their opponents.

To make the playoffs, Pittsburgh needed a tie game between the Colts and Texans on Saturday night, a game that was tied 14-14 heading into the late stages of the third quarter in Indianapolis.

The Steelers also needed a Bills loss or a Jaguars loss according to a report on X from Bill Barnwell.

Steelers playoff scenarios (no ties edition): Bills + Jags both win -> Steelers out

Bills win, Jags lose -> Steelers @ Bills

Jags win, Bills lose -> Steelers @ Dolphins

Both Bills and Jags lose -> Steelers @ Chiefs — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 7, 2024

Rudolph's Sunday Plans Revealed

The ex-Oklahoma State Cowboys star and new Pittsburgh starter Rudolph revealed that he would be watching Sunday's games as something of a ‘super fan.'

The Twitter account Steelers Depot revealed the news, quoting Rudolph following his 18-for-20, 152 yard and one touchdown performance against Coach John Harbaugh's Ravens.

Rudolph said he might sweeten the pot a bit by drinking ‘a beverage' during Sunday's action.

Mason Rudolph: "Yeah, I'm just gonna watch some games tomorrow and, yeah, have a beverage probably and watch it and see what happens." #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 7, 2024

The Jaguars play the Titans on the road on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Bills are scheduled to face the Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. tomorrow night in a clash between two teams that are squarely above the .500 mark (10-6 vs. 11-5).